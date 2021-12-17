Briefcase: Boeing reverses vaccine rule; stocks end another week on down note

Fear of another infectious wave has again affected international travel with the imposition of stringent testing rules by many countries. However, the passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints remain 15% below pre-pandemic figures – highlighting strong domestic demand. Interestingly, the shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) have not observed a steep fall as observed by prominent airlines including American, Delta, and United. BA stock has lost $50 billion in market capitalization since February 2020 – much more than the $22 billion of operating cash burn in the same period. Low production numbers coupled with a dip in air travel demand weighed on the company’s finances during the pandemic, but Trefis believes that long-term trends remain in favor of the stock. Our analysis on Boeing Upside Post Covid compares Boeing’s performance over the 2008 financial crisis versus the Covid-19 crisis. (related: Are Long-Term Trends In Favor Of Boeing Stock?)

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO