Briefcase: Boeing reverses vaccine rule; stocks end another week on down note

By From Staff and Wire Reports
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — After initially announcing that it would require U.S. workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to comply with a federal order, Boeing Co. told its employees Dec. 17 that it’s dropping the mandate. Boeing employs about 5,700 people in South Carolina, where its 787 Dreamliner program...

The Post and Courier

Briefcase: Stocks continue losing streak; Qatar sues Airbus

NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% for its third straight drop. The...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Boeing suspends vaccine requirement for employees

The Boeing Co. has suspended its own mandate for all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines, citing a federal court's decision to stop enforcement of President Joe Biden's mandate requiring federal contractors to have a fully vaccinated workforce. "After careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a...
INDUSTRY
The Post and Courier

Briefcase: Stocks fall after Fed news; Alden suing over newspaper deal

NEW YORK — Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates on the market. The declines came a day after the Federal Reserve said it's preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell...
STOCKS
Forbes

Are Odds In Favor Of Boeing Stock?

Fear of another infectious wave has again affected international travel with the imposition of stringent testing rules by many countries. However, the passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints remain 15% below pre-pandemic figures – highlighting strong domestic demand. Interestingly, the shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) have not observed a steep fall as observed by prominent airlines including American, Delta, and United. BA stock has lost $50 billion in market capitalization since February 2020 – much more than the $22 billion of operating cash burn in the same period. Low production numbers coupled with a dip in air travel demand weighed on the company’s finances during the pandemic, but Trefis believes that long-term trends remain in favor of the stock. Our analysis on Boeing Upside Post Covid compares Boeing’s performance over the 2008 financial crisis versus the Covid-19 crisis. (related: Are Long-Term Trends In Favor Of Boeing Stock?)
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Reverses Losses Ahead of BoE Meeting

The pound rebounded off the 1.32 level on Tuesday morning following a sharp drop in value. A soft dollar was largely responsible for propelling it higher, as mounting uncertainty about the Omicron coronavirus variant supressed the market impact of robust UK jobs data. The emergence of the Omicron variant has...
CURRENCIES

