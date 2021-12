If you’re a player who has been following Dynamight Studios’ Fractured Online with any real interest, it may have been a bit of a shock to you when the partnership with MMO publisher gamigo was announced. (Then again, it might not have been. Some of you were really on the ball there.) Of course, announcements like these can leave players with more questions than answers and both the Dynamight and gamigo teams know that, so they decided to host a Q&A with Dynamight’s CEO Jacopo Pietro Gallelli and gamigo representatives. The bulk of the questions were pulled from forums and Discord but some were also questions asked during the stream.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO