Ducks Reassign Goalie Dostal to San Diego

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additonally, Anaheim activated left wing Max Comtois from injured reserve. Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), compiled a 5-5-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) with San Diego this...

