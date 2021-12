California is considering fines for wasting water as the drought worsens and conservation efforts slow. Residents fell short of Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for a voluntary 15% reduction in usage. Officials are considering putting emergency regulations into effect that would prohibit certain kinds of water usage. The move would not only conserve supplies but force the public to take the drought more seriously. As of last week, Lake Sonoma was at 49.4% capacity, the lowest its been in six years.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO