BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after police say she shot and killed his ex-wife Wednesday evening. At around 6:20 p.m., troopers were called to the 11000 block of Abbys Way for a reported shooting. It was learned that 74-year-old Ronald Donaway had responded to the residence, which was occupied by his 70-year-old ex-wife and her 23-year-old grandson. While outside, Donaway reportedly began shooting with a rifle into the windows of the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms. The victim was hit by gunfire in the kitchen, where police say she died from her wounds.

