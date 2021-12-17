ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local School Districts React to Alleged Threats of Violence on TikTok

Cover picture for the articleSchools were on alert across the country and in the northwest suburbs on Friday, after rumors spread of a TikTok challenge. The viral message supposedly challenged students to make threats to schools, or perform acts of violence, on Friday, Dec. 17. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported...

ccxmedia.org

Local Leaders Respond to Kim Potter Verdicts

Local leaders were quick to respond to the guilty verdicts reached by the jury in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Hennepin County Commissioner for District 1, Jeffrey Lunde, which covers the Brooklyn Center area, responded on Twitter. He said in a Tweet, that the “tragedy is never far from my mind” and that “the only way to stop this cycle of institutional violence is by creating systems to keep all residents safe.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
drgnews.com

UPDATE: TikTok post threatening school violence puts schools on alert nationwide today; Local investigation showing “no credible information” of a threat to schools in Pierre

Add Pierre’s TF Riggs High School to the list of schools taking extra precautions today (Dec. 17, 2021) because of a TikTok video threatening violence at schools. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says local law enforcement is investigating. He says so far, no credible information showing there’s an actual threat to any of the school district’s buildings has been discovered.
PIERRE, SD
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley Student Arrested For Allegedly Posting Threat On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student. The threat was deemed not credible. The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken. When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families. The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
SENECA, PA
kmmo.com

MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL RECEIVES 7,500 E-MAILS FROM PARENTS, SENDS 52 CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTERS, MULTIPLE SCHOOLS DROP MASK MANDATE POLICIES

Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened up the e-mail inbox illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov to hear from parents about school districts that are continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has received 7,500 e-mails to that inbox, a majority of which are from concerned parents and some students opposed to mask mandates and quarantine orders.
MISSOURI STATE
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ccxmedia.org

Osseo, Robbinsdale Students Write Thank-You Notes to North Memorial Health Care Workers

Students in the Robbinsdale and Osseo school districts wrote thank you notes to health care workers at North Memorial Health hospitals. “Everyone is working long hours, multiple shifts, so this was just a way to give them that light, that spark,” said Stephanie Davis, a North Memorial staff member who picked up the letters from students. “Through all of this, [health care workers] sort of felt like the community has forgotten about them. Everyone has gone back to their normal and health care hasn’t shifted or changed.”
OSSEO, MN
The Independent

Teachers walk out in protest after 17-year-old student dies of Covid

Teachers at a Pennsylvania high school have staged a “sick out” protest after an honour role student tragically passed away due to covid-19 complications.As the Centre Daily Times reports, 17-year-old Alayna Thach was a senior at Olney Charter High School, but the huge K-Pop fan died in early December – just a month before she was scheduled to receive her first Covid vaccine.In response to her passing, 40 teachers at the Philadelphia school called in sick on the 20th of December, in protest against the institution's Covid-19 protocols. According to the teachers in question, the high school didn't do...
PROTESTS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Prepared for ‘Peaceful Protests’

The city of Brooklyn Center released information early Thursday morning, saying they are prepared for peaceful protests. Signs have been placed along Humboldt Avenue identifying the area as a protest area. The signs indicate that families live there and ask participants to be courteous. Police will be making additional patrols...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

