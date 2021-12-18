ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

What’s In A Name? If Midland Weren’t Named Midland And Odessa Wasn’t Named Odessa..

By Gunner
 5 days ago
Midland got its name because it was originally created as a depot halfway between El Paso and Fort Worth. Odessa is named after a city of the same name in the Ukraine because of its similar terrain. Everything has a story and when you're the first to come across something or...

The Longest Street In Odessa Texas Is………

One thing is for sure in West Texas-traffic is definitely picking up around here. As oil prices remain pretty stead or go up-and oil companies are hiring and expanding once again-we're starting to feel it on the roads. Commercial and private traffic is increasing. Which begs the question--what actually IS the longest street in Odessa? Talking with someone at the Streets department on the phone--they agreed with me that it's probably 42nd street. There certainly never is a shortage of traffic during the day. They thought it could be a tie between 42nd and Andrews Highway.
ODESSA, TX
Midland Odessa Poll: Naughty or Nice Gift Exchange At My Man’s Work Is So Wrong!

Midland Odessa Poll - Check this out...My MAN told be they are having a GIFT exchange at work and it's a NAUGHTY OR NICE gift exchange. He drew a female co-worker and she wrote NAUGHTY on it. This fool came to me asking what should I get her. The look I gave him. First off, what workplace does this kind of gift exchange and 2nd he knows better than to even think he's gonna get her a naughty gift. Gag gift or not. What do you think?
MIDLAND, TX
Boutique Hotel Planned in The Oldest Building in Midland and West Texas

Midland City Council will be voting today (12/14/21) on repurposing one of Midland's oldest buildings into a boutique hotel. The report, courtesy of the Midland Reporter-Telegram states that the city is in discussions with Dallas-based DePalma Hotels and Resorts to convert the building at 112 S. Loraine St. into a 93-room boutique hotel.
MIDLAND, TX
New Years’ Eve In Midland Odessa Texas–Stay Home Or Go Out?

Are you one of those who likes to stay indoors on New Year's Eve--out of the weather and away from everyone attending parties and driving on the West Texas roads? My Dad always called New Years' Eve "Amateur Night"--the night when all the inexperienced drinkers are out hitting parties all over the place and generally being annoying. I've gone out a few times over the years--most of that when I was in my twenties and didn't mind dealing with the weather up north or the crowds of inebriated young people dancing the night away seemingly without a care in the world. I can recall one night where I even wore a Tux to a party on New Year's Eve...
POLITICS
5 Things Newcomers Don’t Know About Midland/Odessa

If you are new to the area, there are some things you might not know about Midland/Odessa, here are 5 of them that I can think of off the top of my head. Midland is named because it is halfway between El Paso and Ft. Worth - The original name of Midland was Midway when it became a stop on the Texas Pacific Railroad but when it was revealed that there was already a Midway, TX, the name was changed to Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
Red Flag Days In Midland And Odessa Mean Batten Down The Hatches!

It's a windy one in the Permian today! So much so that it feels like "The Windy City" nickname belongs in West Texas, NOT in Chicago (although theirs is derived from a Political Convention coming to town and the politicians being "full of wind", not actual wind)... For those who wonder what it's like here on a day like this, click PLAY:
MIDLAND, TX
The Real Dutton Ranch From Yellowstone Is 23 Hours From Midland Odessa – See Pics

This is the house the Dutton's made famous. It is the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, and is the REAL Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. And if you wanted to actually drive up and see it well, they DO NOT DO TOURS. You would probably only be able to take a picture of the gate. The house is approximately 23 hours from Midland Odessa. The address is 125 Appaloosa Trail, Darby, MT 59829.
MIDLAND, TX
There Are 18 Cities / Areas Named Midland In The United States

When we moved here to the Basin in July 2020, I knew of two Midlands... Midland Texas, and Midland Michigan. I had no idea there were so many more areas named Midland. Townships, Villages, Cities... There are 18! Honorary mentions go to "Midlands Of South Carolina" because it's the entire central region of the state--and "Midoil, California"--which changed its name from Midland to Midoil. So aside from us here in Texas--here are other places in America we share our name with, alphabetically by State--and some snapshots where we could find them courtesy of Google and Google Street View:
MIDLAND, TX
Things Natives of West Texas Have Done For Fun: Riding a Pumpjack

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack in 2021 cause it is dangerous and monitored.
TEXAS STATE
Politics
5 Permian Basin Christmas Gift Ideas To Give

Give the gift that says 'Permian Basin'! If you don't know what to give someone for Christmas who isn't from here, maybe a gift that represents our hometowns is the thing to do. Why give something that they can pick up themselves wherever they live? Give a gift that yells West Texas! I bet they will appreciate a gift that represents you and where you live.
MIDLAND, TX
Here Are the 10 Worst Cities in Texas Ranked By a YouTuber

This video only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
TEXAS STATE
