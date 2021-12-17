Watch now: John Cook, Huskers preview Nebraska-Wisconsin in NCAA Championship

Nebraska and Wisconsin put on a classic in the national volleyball championship match in Columbus, Ohio. Turns out, a lot of people were glued to it. Saturday's NCAA Division I final on ESPN2 between the Huskers and Badgers drew 1.19 million viewers, making it the most-watch national volleyball championship match in at least a decade. The number likely would have been higher if not for a contract dispute between Disney and YouTube TV, which left YouTube TV subscribers without ESPN channels over the weekend.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO