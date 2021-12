The recent surge of new coronavirus cases helped lead mortgage rates to their lowest point in over a month, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average dropped to 3.05% for the weekly period ending Dec. 23, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The drop comes after the 30-year rate had hovered near the 3.1% mark since mid November. One week ago, the 30-year average stood seven basis points higher, at 3.12%, while during the same seven-day period in 2020, it came in at 2.66%.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO