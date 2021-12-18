TikTok’s upcoming service is just as weird as some of its viral videos

TikTok will soon bring some of its platform’s most viral food recipes directly to your doorstep. Partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts, the social media platform will be launching TikTok Kitchen early next year, utilizing roughly 300 ghost restaurants to prepare meals based on all of the viral recipes floating around TikTok. Virtual Dining Concepts is no stranger to a project like this, previously having teamed up with MrBeast for his MrBeast Burger restaurants before it opened physical locations, and the company hopes to expand TikTok Kitchen to more than 1,000 locations by the end of 2022.

