ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s upcoming service is just as weird as some of its viral videos

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is a very weird place, so it makes sense for the company next service to be just as weird. Add to that the service it has nothing to do with social media and you have the perfect formular for weirdness. The social network giant announced it has teamed...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Techcrunch#Tiktok Kitchen
Fudzilla

Facebook making people called meta disappear

Five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, an Aussie disabled artist found herself kicked off all social media and effectively invisible. In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, found herself sitting on prime internet real estate. In 2012, she had started an Instagram account with the handle @metaverse, a name she used in her creative work.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Variety

YouTube Kid Star Like Nastya to Bump Up Facebook Video Output With Jellysmack

Like Nastya, the 7-year-old YouTube megastar, has inked a deal with internet video distribution company Jellysmack to expand her reach on Facebook. Jellysmack will optimize and syndicate Like Nastya’s content to reach new audiences on Facebook, where her official page currently has just 18,000 followers. The hugely popular Russian-American youngster joins Jellysmack’s roster of creator partners including PewDiePie, MrBeast and Patrick Starrr. Nastya Radzinskaya, better known online as Like Nastya, currently holds the top spot as the biggest individual kid creator on YouTube — recently topping 250 million total subscribers across 15 different channels under the Like Nastya umbrella brand. Nastya and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

TikTok Kitchen Will Bring You the Platform's Most Viral Foods

TikTok will soon bring some of its platform’s most viral food recipes directly to your doorstep. Partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts, the social media platform will be launching TikTok Kitchen early next year, utilizing roughly 300 ghost restaurants to prepare meals based on all of the viral recipes floating around TikTok. Virtual Dining Concepts is no stranger to a project like this, previously having teamed up with MrBeast for his MrBeast Burger restaurants before it opened physical locations, and the company hopes to expand TikTok Kitchen to more than 1,000 locations by the end of 2022.
RECIPES
GamesRadar+

DokeV heads to TikTok with videos dedicated to its banging trailer soundtrack

DokeV has a TikTok now, and it'll likely come as little surprise that the account is leaning pretty hard on one particular song. The game's official account on the platform launched just a few days ago, but it's already amassed millions of views. If you're expecting a closer look at the creature-collecting gameplay, however, you're likely to be a little disappointed - rather than showcase the game itself, the DokeV TikTok account is focusing in on Rockstar, the catchy K-Pop song from the game's original reveal trailer.
THEATER & DANCE
Inside the Magic

Disney Parks Shares Its Most Viral TikTok For 2021

Disney Parks joined TikTok — the latest social media and Internet sensation that has completely taken over everyday lives — in October 2020. Ever since, they have been sharing exciting news updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and joining in on fun new trends. A new trend is going around, asking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy