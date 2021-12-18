View The Amazing Night Sky In Northern Minnesota Anytime You Want!

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected across northern and especially northwest Iowa from midday today into tonight. Snowfall accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are possible there, which will combine with wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph producing considerable blowing snow and near blizzard conditions at times by tonight. A bit farther south, snow amounts will be less in the 2 to 5 inch range, but there may still be blowing snow. This will result in hazardous travel with snow covered roads and low visibilities, especially during the nighttime hours. A light wintry mix, with light freezing rain is also possible from just north and east of Des Moines toward the Waterloo area. Motorists are strongly advised to monitor the latest forecasts and road conditions before heading out in these areas, and possibly delay travel if possible.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO