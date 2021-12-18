ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Supreme Court says inmate stabbed after warning Nebraska prison officials of danger can't sue state

By LORI PILGER Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the state was immune from being sued for placing a prison inmate in the same housing unit as his brother's killer, a move that ultimately resulted in him being stabbed in his cell. But in a fiery dissent, Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman...

