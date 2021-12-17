ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean will require passengers to wear masks indoors at all times on cruise ships due to Omicron variant

By Matt Hochberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean announced it has changed its mask rules aboard its cruise ships due to the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. In an email sent to guests, for sailings departing through January 5, 2022, face masks will now be required to be worn indoors at all times,...

