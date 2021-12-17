ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A Message from the Mayor

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 6 days ago

After reviewing local data and national trends, I have decided that now is not the right time to relax the mask mandate.

In an effort to provide help for those who are struggling with mental and physical health as a result of the pandemic, I asked staff to evaluate the possibility of removing the mask mandate for gymnasiums and small businesses. We started this discussion when COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations were declining, and data was trending in the right direction.

The COVID spike after the Thanksgiving holiday, combined with concerns over the omicron variant, require that we must remain cautious. We expect an additional spike after residents participate in Christmas and New Year’s celebrations – a trend we have witnessed after every holiday since the pandemic began.

The best way to stop the spread of this deadly virus is to get vaccinated. Please make sure to get your vaccine and booster shots and that your eligible children are vaccinated as well. Additionally, please get a COVID test before attending holiday gatherings. We must continue to take this pandemic seriously.

We will continue to work closely with our local health experts and monitor the data on a weekly basis. I am committed to ensuring public health and safety and am also mindful that we need to get our businesses -small and large - back to normal as soon as possible.

Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation as we work together to keep our families and friends safe.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood mayor, council president give emotional farewell messages

Beachwood City Council played host to an evening of formal remarks and tributes to outgoing Beachwood City Council president James Pasch and Mayor Martin S. Horwitz Dec. 20 in which the final speakers were the two men. Horwitz, who lost the Nov. 2 election to Councilman Justin Berns, read prepared...
BEACHWOOD, OH
KESQ News Channel 3

The latest health guidance for holiday gatherings amid omicron concerns

Christmas is just two days away as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the community.  News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with local health experts to clarify what the official guidance is when it comes to holiday gatherings.  “To start off we recommend everyone get vaccinated…get your boosters if you’re eligible,” said Dr. Jennifer The post The latest health guidance for holiday gatherings amid omicron concerns appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattleschools.org

New Year Message from Superintendent

As we near the end of 2021, I want to offer my sincerest gratitude to our educators and staff members who continue to pour into our students. Your ability to offer high-quality instruction while balancing the social-emotional needs of our students has not gone unnoticed. I am proud of your hard work, dedication, and flexibility.
SEATTLE, WA
thecheyennepost.com

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 10th

The Women’s Civic League helped get me into the holiday spirit. I was asked to cut the ribbon on this year’s Christmas House. I am ashamed to admit I had not been to a Christmas House before this year, and I can report, it is awesome. The house was filled with so many cool gifts, crafts, and scrumptious snacks. I am eating some English Toffee as I write. The Women’s Civic League has been living their dedication to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service since 1948. They have used the proceeds of the Christmas House to give grants to more than 250 local non-profits. Thanks for all you do and thanks to the Wright family for lending their house to this great event.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Mayor#Covid
mocoshow.com

Message from County Executive Marc Elrich

As we approach the end of another year dealing with the pandemic, we should be proud of our resiliency and efforts to keep each other safe. This week, in an article titled “The Most-Vaccinated Big Counties in America Are Beating the Worst of the Coronavirus,” The Washington Post reported: “Perhaps the most highly vaccinated large County in America, according to New York Times data, is Montgomery County, Md., just outside the District of Columbia. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 93 percent of those 12 and older there are fully vaccinated, compared to around 70 percent nationally. The number of those dying daily over the past week is eight times as high nationally—3.4 per 1 million—as it is in Montgomery County—0.4 per 1 million—even as Montgomery County is near some virus hotspots.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
eastoncourier.news

A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass

On Sunday I had the pleasure of lighting the Christmas Tree at the Easton Public Library. As we have seen at a number of town events this year there was a record turnout. This highlights the wonderful feeling of community in Easton and as a town we hope to find more ways to engage the people within our community.
EASTON, CT
townofbabylon.com

A message from the Department of Environmental Control

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works has notified the Town that they will be conducting the maintenance dredging of the entrance to Howells Creek (Tanner Park Marina) within the next 2 weeks. Although the contractor will try to keep the channel open to navigation while working, infrequent channel closures...
BABYLON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Rick Becksted exit interview: What he says about two years as mayor and will he run again?

PORTSMOUTH – One of things outgoing Mayor Rick Becksted enjoyed most during his one term as mayor was getting to speak to two Portsmouth High School graduating classes. “How many people get to go and speak as the mayor of the town in which you graduated high school from,” Becksted asked rhetorically during a recent interview in the mayor’s office at City Hall. “That was a really big thing for me to be able to actually go...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
rwu.edu

A Holiday Message from President Miaoulis

Looking back on this remarkable year, we can all be incredibly proud and grateful for what we have accomplished. “It was a great fall, and I'm excited for what the new year and the spring semester will have in store for our Hawks," RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis says in this holiday video greeting filmed at home.
BRISTOL, RI
The Independent

Sinn Fein calls for children to be vaccinated in schools

Sinn Fein has called for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children to take place in schools.Donnchadh O Laoghaire, the education spokesperson for the party, said on Tuesday that children should be given the Covid-19 vaccine in schools.The TD said that this would be a “logical” step.It is expected that the vaccine programme for children aged five to 11 will begin fully in January.“The school is very regularly a location for frequent vaccinations or vaccinations in the regular course of a child’s life,” he said.Such a system would be “logical and good in terms of the relationship and trust that parents...
EDUCATION
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

36
Followers
487
Post
315
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy