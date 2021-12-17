A Message from the Mayor

After reviewing local data and national trends, I have decided that now is not the right time to relax the mask mandate.

In an effort to provide help for those who are struggling with mental and physical health as a result of the pandemic, I asked staff to evaluate the possibility of removing the mask mandate for gymnasiums and small businesses. We started this discussion when COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations were declining, and data was trending in the right direction.

The COVID spike after the Thanksgiving holiday, combined with concerns over the omicron variant, require that we must remain cautious. We expect an additional spike after residents participate in Christmas and New Year’s celebrations – a trend we have witnessed after every holiday since the pandemic began.

The best way to stop the spread of this deadly virus is to get vaccinated. Please make sure to get your vaccine and booster shots and that your eligible children are vaccinated as well. Additionally, please get a COVID test before attending holiday gatherings. We must continue to take this pandemic seriously.

We will continue to work closely with our local health experts and monitor the data on a weekly basis. I am committed to ensuring public health and safety and am also mindful that we need to get our businesses -small and large - back to normal as soon as possible.

Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation as we work together to keep our families and friends safe.