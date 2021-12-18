ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s In A Name? If Midland Weren’t Named Midland And Odessa Wasn’t Named Odessa..

By Gunner
 5 days ago
Midland got its name because it was originally created as a depot halfway between El Paso and Fort Worth. Odessa is named after a city of the same name in the Ukraine because of its similar terrain. Everything has a story and when you're the first to come across something or...

