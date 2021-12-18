ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Typhoon Rai: rescue efforts continue after strongest storm to hit Philippines this year

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jS7M_0dQC11uq00
Damage caused by super typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province.

At least 33 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed on Saturday, with a charity reporting “alarming” destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.

Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h (120 mph). On Friday, wind speeds eased to 150 km/h, the state weather forecaster said.

Aerial photos shared by the military showed widespread damage in the town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked for Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

“Everything was flying, it was as if it was the end of the world,” Raphy Repdos, a tour operator visiting the island when the storm hit, told AFP.

A neighbouring island, Dinagat, had been “levelled to the ground” by the storm, governor Arlene Bag-ao wrote on Facebook, saying houses, boats and fields were destroyed.

“Walls and roofs were torn and blown off by Odette like paper,” Bag-ao said, using the local name for the typhoon.

“We have a dwindling supply of food and water. Electricity and telecommunications are down.”

The storm also lashed the popular tourist destination of Palawan island after ravaging the Visayas and the southern island of Mindanao.

“We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from hard-hit Surigao, which is on the northern tip of Mindanao and near Siargao.

“All buildings sustained heavy damage, including the provincial disaster office. It looks like it’s been hit by a bomb.”

The main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles, he said.

Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150km/h as it barrelled across the country, dumping torrential rain that flooded villages, uprooting trees and shattering wooden structures.

It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and was heading towards Vietnam, the state weather forecaster said.

“This is indeed one of the most powerful storms that has hit the Philippines in the month of December in the last decade,” Alberto Bocanegra, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines, told AFP.

“The information we are receiving and the pictures we are receiving are very alarming.”

The overall death toll was least 33, according to official tallies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0jiA_0dQC11uq00
A man walks beside damaged homes and toppled trees caused in Cebu city, central Philippines. Photograph: Cheryl Baldicantos/AP

Communications were still down in Siargao, which took the brunt of the storm, and Bocanegra said the organisation had “grave fears” for people there.

The Philippine coast guard shared photos on social media showing widespread destruction with roofs torn off buildings, wooden structures shattered and palm trees stripped of fronds around Surigao.

Aerial footage showed swathes of rice fields under water.

Scores of flights were cancelled across the country and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned that metre-high storm surges could cause “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas.

The country’s second busiest airport in Cebu was damaged and flights have been suspended, Jalad said.

“The devastation is hard to explain,” said Joel Darunday, 37, a tour operator in the central island province of Bohol, who was hunkered down at home with his family when the storm ripped off the roof.

“It was very strong. The last time I experienced something like this was back in the 1980s.”

People began clearing fallen trees, branches and debris from roads as clean-up efforts and relief operations got under way in areas hit by Rai.

Verified photos taken in Lapu-Lapu city in Cebu province showed roadside buildings flattened by the storm, while sheets of corrugated iron roofing littered streets.

Rai has hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season – most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines is ranked as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the impacts of the climate crisis. It is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

'We have nothing left': Philippine typhoon survivors plead for help

Concepcion Tumanda picks through the mud-caked wreckage of her home on a Philippine island devastated by Typhoon Rai that left hundreds dead across the country and survivors pleading for food and water. Rai slammed into the popular tourist destination of Bohol last Thursday, dumping torrential rain, ripping off roofs, uprooting trees and smashing fishing boats. "The house was destroyed, everything was broken," Tumanda told AFP, weeping as she stood in the ruins of her home in the riverside town of Loboc. "We have nothing left."
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Philippine-held island in South China Sea suffers typhoon damage

MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The deadly typhoon that killed hundreds in the Philippines also damaged dozens of homes and government infrastructure on the country's biggest, strategically most important outpost in the South China Sea, including a newly built coast guard station. Typhoon Rai, which left nearly 400 people dead...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Philippines villagers dying of dehydration amid a shortage of clean water following Typhoon Rai, reports say

At least two people in typhoon-ravaged Philippines died due to dehydration on Monday because of the lack of clean drinking water. According to local media, the deaths took place in the Dapa village of Siargao Island, days after typhoon Rai made landfall. Local broadcaster RMN Tacloban quoted health officials as saying that there was no clean water supply in the area and the village needed a generator and fuel to run the water refilling stations.Residents that bore the brunt of Rai pleaded for food, water, and shelter as damaged roads and severed communication lines hampered relief efforts. Rai, the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lapu Lapu
AFP

Malaysia floods death toll rises to 27

The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years rose to 27 on Wednesday, as a clean-up operation gathered pace and residents assessed the damage unleashed by the disaster. The death toll rose to 27 -- 20 in Selangor and seven in the eastern state of Pahang, according to state news agency Bernama.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Typhoon Rai leaves trail of destruction in Philippines

Typhoon Rai has devastated the Philippines, killing at least 375 people, and causing damage in excess of $500m (£375m). The system developed on 13 December, tracked westwards across the Philippines on the 16th and 17th, before crossing the South China Sea on the 18th. Rai reached category 5 super...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typhoons#Extreme Weather#Afp#Palawan#Cbn#Surigao
The Guardian

When will Democrats do their job and protect Black people’s right to vote?

Voting rights are under assault by Republican state lawmakers, clearly afraid of the power of the Black electorate and empowered by the gutting of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. The federal response, or lack thereof, will affect not only Black voters but the power of all Americans to shape our government with our votes. Endemic racism obscures the obvious: an attack on Black voters is an attack on the foundation of our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

86K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy