Typhoon Rai: rescue efforts continue after strongest storm to hit Philippines this year

Damage caused by super typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province.

At least 33 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed on Saturday, with a charity reporting “alarming” destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, knocking out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles.

Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h (120 mph). On Friday, wind speeds eased to 150 km/h, the state weather forecaster said.

Aerial photos shared by the military showed widespread damage in the town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked for Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

“Everything was flying, it was as if it was the end of the world,” Raphy Repdos, a tour operator visiting the island when the storm hit, told AFP.

A neighbouring island, Dinagat, had been “levelled to the ground” by the storm, governor Arlene Bag-ao wrote on Facebook, saying houses, boats and fields were destroyed.

“Walls and roofs were torn and blown off by Odette like paper,” Bag-ao said, using the local name for the typhoon.

“We have a dwindling supply of food and water. Electricity and telecommunications are down.”

The storm also lashed the popular tourist destination of Palawan island after ravaging the Visayas and the southern island of Mindanao.

“We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from hard-hit Surigao, which is on the northern tip of Mindanao and near Siargao.

“All buildings sustained heavy damage, including the provincial disaster office. It looks like it’s been hit by a bomb.”

The main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles, he said.

Rai’s wind speeds eased to 150km/h as it barrelled across the country, dumping torrential rain that flooded villages, uprooting trees and shattering wooden structures.

It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and was heading towards Vietnam, the state weather forecaster said.

“This is indeed one of the most powerful storms that has hit the Philippines in the month of December in the last decade,” Alberto Bocanegra, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines, told AFP.

“The information we are receiving and the pictures we are receiving are very alarming.”

The overall death toll was least 33, according to official tallies.

A man walks beside damaged homes and toppled trees caused in Cebu city, central Philippines. Photograph: Cheryl Baldicantos/AP

Communications were still down in Siargao, which took the brunt of the storm, and Bocanegra said the organisation had “grave fears” for people there.

The Philippine coast guard shared photos on social media showing widespread destruction with roofs torn off buildings, wooden structures shattered and palm trees stripped of fronds around Surigao.

Aerial footage showed swathes of rice fields under water.

Scores of flights were cancelled across the country and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned that metre-high storm surges could cause “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas.

The country’s second busiest airport in Cebu was damaged and flights have been suspended, Jalad said.

“The devastation is hard to explain,” said Joel Darunday, 37, a tour operator in the central island province of Bohol, who was hunkered down at home with his family when the storm ripped off the roof.

“It was very strong. The last time I experienced something like this was back in the 1980s.”

People began clearing fallen trees, branches and debris from roads as clean-up efforts and relief operations got under way in areas hit by Rai.

Verified photos taken in Lapu-Lapu city in Cebu province showed roadside buildings flattened by the storm, while sheets of corrugated iron roofing littered streets.

Rai has hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season – most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines is ranked as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the impacts of the climate crisis. It is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.