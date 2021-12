MORGANTOWN — Viruses have a bad reputation for a good reason. But some viruses don’t harm people. Some can even help them. Researchers with the West Virginia University School of Medicine are studying how a benign virus can make new treatments for eye diseases possible. They’re exploring how to use engineered adeno-associated virus, or AAV, to compensate for missing protein or swap out genetic mutations that cause vision problems and replace them with DNA that works as it should.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO