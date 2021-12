Cyclical value stocks had some moments in the sun this year, and some market observers believe that this scenario will repeat in 2022, perhaps with more durability. If that prediction proves accurate, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is a prime standout candidate among value exchange traded funds. The reason is simple: By tracking the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, RPV’s value profile is ratcheted up.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO