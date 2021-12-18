ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Democrats are eroding democracy

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
MSNBC

How Democrats' Hispanic voter bungling could really haunt them in 2022

At first glance, a recent Wall Street Journal poll proclaiming that Latino voters are “now evenly split between parties” would appear to be a ground-breaking discovery. But as with many polls that tend to underrepresent the country’s largest ethnic voting bloc, one always has to look beyond the headline and examine the actual data.
The Holland Sentinel

My Take: How I became a yellow-dog Democrat

Richard Kamischke’s recent letter about changing political parties caused me to reflect on my own allegiances. When I was growing up in South Carolina in the 1950s we had people we called “yellow-dog Democrats.” They would vote for anybody, the saying went, even an old, yellow dog, as long as they were Democrats. Under no circumstances would they vote for a Republican. My maternal grandfather, the owner of a small business and a deacon in the First Baptist Church of our hometown, was such a person. Then came 1960.
Chicago Sun-Times

Democrats have to learn how to fight if they want to win in 2022

Less than a year out from the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats could lose their control of Congress, President Biden’s approval numbers are under water. The party is already facing historical headwinds, given that the controlling party usually suffers in the following midterms. Making matters worse, a number of House Democrats have already announced they will not run again.
americasvoice.org

Democrats Need to “Dramatically Reinvent the Immigration Debate in Defense of Multiracial Democracy”

Must-read Jean Guerrero LA Times Column About Need to Energize America’s Multiracial Majority and Present Counter-Vision to GOP’s Ugly Nativism. Washington, DC – A timely Los Angeles Times column by Jean Guerrero, “Stop letting hate groups control the immigration debate,” counsels Democrats to lean in to the immigration and border debate to provide a “counter-narrative” to Republicans’ fearmongering and xenophobia. Guerrero also takes to task too many in the mainstream media who unquestionably adopt the GOP’s frame, while including in their coverage and sources designated hate groups from the anti-immigrant Tanton network organizations.
The Week

American democracy is in trouble, and centrist Democrats are squandering their chance to save it

Saule Omarova on Tuesday withdrew her nomination to serve as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal financial regulatory agency. Republicans had conducted a classic McCarthyite smear campaign against her — implying she was a secret communist because she was born in the Soviet Union — and that was cover enough for five Democratic centrist senators to oppose her.
MSNBC

‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the Democratic agenda in Congress as NBC News reports that Senate Democrats could punt the Build Back Better bill to the New Year and focus instead on voting rights legislation. “Democracy is under assault,” says Sen. Warner, who came out in support of reforming the filibuster on voting rights, “We changed the rules to prevent economic catastrophe. Shouldn't we at least do the same for democracy?”Dec. 15, 2021.
Dallas News

Protecting power: How redistricting diminishes democracy

It’s not just Texas. And it’s not just Republicans. Representative democracy is being ill-served by a national trend that is producing a decline in the number of competitive congressional races across the country. Redistricting has now been completed by nearly half the states that have more than one...
MetroTimes

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Democrats aren't doing enough to protect democracy

Seemingly every day, we learn new shocking details about how far Donald Trump's supporters will willing to go to overthrow the 2020 election. The U.S. House's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has recently brought to light documents including a detailed PowerPoint presentation that circulated in the White House arguing to overturn the election, as well as a text message to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows from an unnamed GOP lawmaker suggesting "AN AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY" for states to send their own electors to subvert the will of the voters. There are even texts to Meadows from typically Trump-friendly Fox News "journalists" fearing that Trump's supporters had gone too far.
