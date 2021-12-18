Three important positions for Utah football's 2023 recruiting class

Since Ohio State's 2021 regular season came to an unexpected end with a loss to Michigan, meaning no Big Ten Championship Game and no College Football Playoff, there have been questions being asked about the program. One of them revolves around the Buckeyes' New Year's Day date with Utah in the Rose Bowl and which of the Scarlet and Gray's upperclassmen will opt out of that game in order to avoid injury in a contest that, in some minds, doesn't matter.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO