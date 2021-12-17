ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker Signs Repeal Of Parental Notification Law

By WMAY Newsroom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin a few months, parents will no longer be required to be notified before their minor daughter obtains an abortion in Illinois. Governor...

