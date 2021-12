IronNet product/engineering efforts in response to log4j vulnerability. : IronNet is aware of unpatched/vulnerable instances of log4j in our code and that of third-party vendors used within our code. At this time, we only can speculate as to the “exploitability” therein. Always keeping our customers’ best interests in mind and erring on the side of caution, we will be holding our planned forthcoming product updates until specific actions are identified to fix any vulnerabilities as needed. As we are working as quickly as possible to investigate the impact, we will continue to provide specific guidance to our customers as needed.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO