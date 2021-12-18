ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Austin Reaves Out Tonight After Entering NBA Health and Safety Protocols

By Brook Smith
 5 days ago
At this point, you can just expect that every update from the Lakers right now has to do with player health. They've had so many players enter health and safety protocols over the last few days that it's almost a mystery who will fill out the roster tonight.

The Lakers added another one to the COVID list today before game time. Austin Reaves will not be available in Minnesota as he also entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. He must have been among the players that tested positive today as the team underwent additional testing.

Reaves is coming off of a game that saw him walk away as the hero. He drilled five of his six three-point attempts, including a game-winner in overtime for the Lakers.

Reaves is averaging just 7 points per game this month, but he's playing a very important role for the Lakers. He is also shooting almost 54 percent from three-point range and playing great defense at ideal times.

Luckily, the Lakers will have Isaiah Thomas available for the game tonight in Minnesota. Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the team thanks to the hardship exemption. He is expected to be suited up and ready to go for Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook is also active for the Lakers despite entering COVID-19 protocols this week. Evidently, he was able to return multiple negative tests in a 24-hour window.

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard Status Updates

After the Lakers lost a tough game on Sunday night to the Bulls, fans were left encouraged but disappointed. For the Lakers to have so many players missing due to COVID-19 protocols, they put up a good fight against Chicago. Based on multiple estimations, a good 17-18% of rostered NBA...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says Larry Bird Is The Best Player He Ever Played Against

There have been intense player rivalries over the years, mostly because of the teams they play for. The Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry is almost as old as the NBA. Both teams have had the most success in league history, each having 17 championships and had to overcome each other in the NBA Finals. As a result, every Celtic player just knows they have to hate the Lakers and vice versa. It has continued like so for years and has also inspired some of the greatest player rivalries.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA
