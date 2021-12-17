ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granblue Fantasy: Versus 2.70 Update Now Available, Adds Vira and Avatar Belial

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works have released the Granblue Fantasy: Versus 2.70 update, adding the previously confirmed Vira and Avatar Belial to the game. Here’s a rundown on the Granblue Fantasy: Versus 2.70 update:. Granblue Fantasy: Versus 2.70 Update. Vira and Avatar Belial have been added...

