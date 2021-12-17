Granblue Fantasy: Versus 2.70 Update Now Available, Adds Vira and Avatar Belial

Team 17 and The Game Kitchen have launched the final free update for Blasphemous. Adding new levels, bosses, items, and secrets with Wounds of Eventide. Wounds of Eventide concludes a series of three post-launch updates released for Blasphemous since it’s 2019 launch, beginning with ‘Stir of Dawn’ which launched in 2020 and introduced the ‘New Torment’ mode, a New Game+ addition that challenged players with a new level of difficulty, plus new playstyles, new bosses, and much more. The second update, ‘Strife and Ruin’ launched last February and introduced Miriam from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night into the world of Cvstodia as she sought help from The Penitent One, Strife and Ruin also added a new game mode and a ‘Demake Area’ that plays homage to classic 8-bit platformers. Full patch notes for Wounds of Eventide, along with previous Blasphemous updates can be found on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO