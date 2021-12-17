ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taito Milestones Debut Trailer Showcases the Classics

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Taito and developer Hamster Corporation have shared the Taito Milestones debut trailer, showing off the classic Taito games collection. Taito’s arcade legacy began in the early 1970s, but it came into its own in the 80s. You now have the chance to play these milestone classics that paved the way...

