Theater & Dance

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutty Nutcracker

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or...

Lightwire Theater presents A Very Electric Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas follows the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettia’s, light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.
Things to do: Berks Ballet returns with live 'Nutcracker'

The stage of the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading will once again be filled with waltzing snowflakes, dancing candy canes, and battling toy soldiers as Berks Ballet Theatre welcomes in-person audiences back to "The Nutcracker." Following a virtual performance in 2020, Berks Ballet will return to live performances this...
Midland Festival’s Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

“The Nutcracker” is back at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center this weekend. Professional dancers from across the country will join the cast, elevating the standard of the production while inspiring and investing in our local students, according to Midland Festival Ballet. Also, back is the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, which has performed with MFB for more than 20 years, is again providing live music.
Indianapolis Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

It’s back! Indianapolis Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker back to The Murat at Old National Centre live and in-person!. This is happening on December 10 – 12, as well as a one-hour abbreviated version at the Toby at Newfields on Dec 17 – 19. Victoria Lyons, founding...
Ballet Austin's 'The Nutcracker' returns to Long Center

After a year off for the pandemic, Ballet Austin will be performing the holiday classic for the 59th year. Most people know the story but do you know how the role of "Mother Ginger" became a way to showcase the Central Texas community? FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Salinas has details.
The Weekender: Nutcracker Ballet, Hot Sardines and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can catch the classic Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy the Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp show in St. Joseph, hear the songs of folk duo Storyhill at Collegeville, make a gingerbread house at Cold Spring Bakery and enjoy Amahl and the Night Visitors at St. John's. Read more in The Weekender!
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Is Back, Live and Unleashed

When Michael Pink, newly hired as Milwaukee Ballet’s artistic director, created his unique and personal production of The Nutcracker in 2003, he had to use the scenery and costumes that had served his predecessor’s vision. The result has been the show we’ve been enjoying ever since. Pink recently announced that this will be the next-to-last year for that production. He promises a new premiere in 2023, with new designs and reconsidered choreography. Our memories of the current show will only add to the experience, he promises.
Sammons Center for the Arts presents Sammons Cabaret: Linda & Larry Petty

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sammons Center for the Arts will present We Need a Little Christmas, the winter holiday concert featuring Sammons Cabaret favorites, Linda and Larry Petty. The 2014 Sammons Cabaret Artists of the Year will sing cherished tunes and lead an audience sing-along. Other evening highlights include seasonal treats and appearances by some of their talented friends.
Charlottesville Ballet offers 'Nutcracker' Classes with Clara

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dancers were spinning, prancing, and leaping into the holiday spirit over the weekend. The Charlottesville Ballet Company and kids ages three to eight got to experience this over the past weekend at an event called “Classes with Clara.”. “Classes with Clara” has been an...
Turtle Creek Chorale presents Sure Stars Shining

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. To wrap up its 41st season, the Turtle Creek Chorale will return to Moody Performance Hall and present their holiday production, Sure Stars Shining. This beloved holiday presentation will deliver all you expect from TCC during the holidays — joy, laughter, peace, and love.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Hollywood Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present Hollywood Holidays, featuring music from Christmas movies past. Richard Kaufman conducts the symphony in a weekend of holiday favorites from films like White Christmas, Meet Me in St. Louis, and The Polar Express.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the history of Jazz music, Count Basie is the only bandleader who has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, for over 30 years after his passing.
Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Con Amore: Dorothy Gal

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 season is themed "Mozart Con Amore." This concert will feature soprano Dorothy Gal and include selections like Britten's Men of Goodwill, Waldteufel's Les Patineurs (Skater’s Waltz), Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate, Krogstad's The Bells of Christmas, Shelsdon's A Most Wonderful Christmas, I Saw Three Ships, and Moraine's Christmas Island. There will also be the annual sing-along.
The Nutcracker ballet debuts Thursday at Buddy Holly Hall

Performances continue until December 12th. For information on how to get tickets, visit everythinglubbock.com. The Nutcracker ballet debuts Thursday at Buddy Holly Hall. KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 9th, 2021. Jennifer Read pleads for action during Chad Read press conference. LP&L scams more heard of during the holidays. Lubbock...
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents Never Swim Alone

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Never Swim Alone is a swift, funny satire about two Alpha-males and their ruthless competition for the title of Top Dog. The play is structured as a surreal egotistic boxing match: Frank and Bill, two guys in dark suits and bad ties, square off in a 13-round Battle Royale of vicious undermining and one-upmanship.
