FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Freshman Grant Nelson scored a career-high 24 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to an 86-76 victory over North Dakota on Wednesday night. It was the Summit League opener for both schools, with NDSU improving to 9-4 overall and UND falling to 4-10. Tyree Eady added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Bison. NDSU freshman Boden Skunberg scored a career-best 14 points, and Sam Griesel chipped in 14 points and eight boards.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO