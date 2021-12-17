ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Katie Kadan & Rose Short in concert

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

fortworth.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Sting in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sting will open Dallas' newest live music venue, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall. The performance will feature Sting in a uniquely intimate setting, accompanied by an electric rock ensemble. The event will also feature special guest Joe Sumner.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Sarah Brightman in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sarah Brightman comes to Dallas as part of her A Christmas Symphony Tour. Accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, Brightman will perform show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits.
MUSIC
The Nebraska City News Press

Holiday Concert

Nebraska City High School musicians were featured in a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 5. Included were the Varsity Singers, the NCHS band, the Harmonia singers, the Expressions, the NCHS jazz band, the City Singers, a group of guitarists, and a percussion ensemble. NCHS Varsity Singers. PHOTOS BY KIRT MANION.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
culturemap.com

Wintersong: A Musical Holiday Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Opera will present Wintersong: A Musical Holiday Celebration, a free community concert. Curated and conducted by FWO Chorus Master and Music Director Alfrelynn Roberts, the festive event will feature Christmas songs, timeless carols, holiday favorites, opera classics, and more performed by Fort Worth Opera's Lesley Resident and Studio Artists.
FORT WORTH, TX
#Katie Kadan Rose Short
culturemap.com

International Voices Houston presents The Gift of Music

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston's premiere multicultural choir returns to the concert stage delivering The Gift of Music, a festive program of holiday songs from around the world.
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Katy Perry Reveals How Husband Orlando Bloom Helps With Her Concerts

Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood. Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Turns It Up in Thigh High Boots & Green Minidress at Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Julianne Hough definitely demonstrated that with her stunning looks for the 2021 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Hough hosted the event alongside brother Derek Hough and actress Ariana DeBose, with whom you will see wore coordinating outfits for the event. For Hough’s intro ensemble for the festive event, she rocked a metallic emerald-green pleated, long-sleeved mini dress alongside fellow performer and co-host Ariana DeBose, who was rocking a sparkling silver suit with a metallic silver lapel and silver point-toe pumps. Hough took the stunning outfit up a notch by pairing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment
Music
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Is Pretty in Pink in Babydoll Dress and 6-Inch Platforms at Z100’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

Nicky Hilton elevated a festive dress—literally—while attending the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The French Sole collab partner donned a feminine dress by Valentino while posing on the red carpet. The deep pink babydoll style featured a flared miniskirt and long sleeves. It also featured a row of embellished bows on its bodice, adding a touch of holiday glamour to her look. Hilton gave her outfit additional classic vintage vibes with black tights and a black hair bow. Her look was complete with diamond stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for another...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Stuns in Green Satin Dress & Crystal Buckle Pumps to Host White House Christmas Concert PBS Special

With only four days left until Christmas, several celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit and spreading cheer. Jennifer Garner is one of the stars who took to social media on Tuesday to show off her festive holiday ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) The “13 Going on 30” star shared a snapshot of herself at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special, which airs today at 8 p.m. ET. “Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor....
CELEBRITIES
WTHI

Rose Holiday Pops Concert is back for another year!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than with some festive tunes. And that is exactly what the Rose Holiday Pops Concert did this weekend!. On Sunday, the community enjoyed dozens of holiday classics by Rose-Hulman students at Hatfield Hall Theatre.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
themoorecountynews.com

Christmas Concert

It’s Ugly Christmas Sweater time. On December 14th the Moore County High School and Middle School Bands will be presenting a Christmas Concert with performances by the Middle School and High School Bands. The music will start at 7:00 in the high school theater. The audience is encouraged to join in the fun wearing their favorite Christmas attire in the HS Theater. The theme for the evening is “Ugly Christmas Sweater”. Admission is free and audience members should enter through the front or rear door of the high school instead of the gym since there will also be a wrestling match that evening.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
culturemap.com

Dallas Winds presents Christmas at the Meyerson

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Featuring the inventive, whimsical, and ingenious carol settings of Emmy-award winning composer Julie Giroux, the Dallas Winds will celebrate the Yuletide with this special concert.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the history of Jazz music, Count Basie is the only bandleader who has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, for over 30 years after his passing.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Robert Earl Keen's The Road to Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At Robert Earl Keen's The Road to Christmas, the audience will take a journey to hear what musical stops Keen and his band plan to travel down this year. The evening will include fan favorites and some holiday delights in this family-friendly night of music.
MUSIC

