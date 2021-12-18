Red Velvet Seulgi Features in GOT7 BamBam's New Single 'Who Are You'

JTBC’s new drama “The One and Only” has released a new poster showing the synergy of the three female leads!. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness. She joins Sung Mi Do (Red Velvet’s Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO