Red Velvet Seulgi Features in GOT7 BamBam's New Single 'Who Are You'

JTBC’s “The One and Only” has released new stills featuring Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy, and Kang Ye Won!. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness, who joins Sung Mi Do (Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.
