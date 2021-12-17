ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Board Meeting Minutes November 8, 2021

By Opinions/Editorials
Ely Echo
 7 days ago

(Board approved 12/13/2021) 1.0 The regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 696 was called to order in the Board Meeting Room at 6:00 p.m. by Chairman Marsnik. 2.0 On roll call the following directors were present: Colarich, Marsnik, Omerza, Sjoberg, Visser. Absent: Coombe. Also...

