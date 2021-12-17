School Board Meeting Minutes November 8, 2021

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting for December last night in Olney. The Board : approved the District’s financial report, including the November bill listing worth $2,188,443 – it was noted that the State currently owes the District $488,404 : agreed to seat new Board Member Scott Snyder : approved the 2021 Tax Levy : approved the District’s fiscal year 2021 audit : approved the addition of baseball and softball programs at the Middle School : approved the District’s FY22 Risk Management Plan : awarded the District fuel bids for 2022 to Wabash Valley Service Company : approved bus specifications for the purchase of new buses for the 2022-2023 school year : was presented with the schematic design for the District’s planned Pre-K Center project : and after concerns were noted about the District’s policy regarding the new sex education law, Superintendent Chris Simpson noted that the District does not give up local control of the curriculum taught by adopting the policy : in personnel matters, the Board – accepted resignations from Amanda Zuber as RCHS Office Manager and from Carmen Reza-Arias as RCES Paraprofessional – and approved the transfer of three employees, for Tracey Rodgers from RCHS Secretary to RCHS Co-Office Manager, for Natalie Berry from RCHS Teacher Assistant to RCHS Co-Office Manager, and for Tara Milburn from RCHS Custodian to RCHS Co-Head Custodian : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board of Education is January 20th, 2022.

OLNEY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO