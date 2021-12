With the Omicron variant running rampant in various parts of our country, it is just a matter of time before Florida is overrun with COVID positive cases, increased hospitalizations and increased deaths. We will have overburdened hospitals and staffs yet again. The Palm Beach County School District must implement mandatory mask wearing for all staff. We cannot let another school year fall on its face like the past two school years have, because of COVID. The unvaccinated are wreaking havoc on the rest of us. What more can vaccinated, and boosted folks do? We did our civic and personal duty by getting vaccinated...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO