The first time I saw video I saw of Death’s Door was the main character reading a sign. At first, I didn’t think much of what was going on in the video until the player cut the sign in half and read the sign again. Instead of it showing the full text, only the piece of the sign still up showed up in the text box. It was at this point that I knew I had to try this game.

