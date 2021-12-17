Cowboys' activate WR4 Cedrick Wilson from COVID reserve list ahead of Giants game

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a two-game win streak into MetLife Stadium on Sunday as they take on the New York Giants with a possibility of clinching a playoff spot with some help.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday which put in question if he was going to be available for this division showdown. However, after two negative tests, he will make his return against the Giants.

Getting Wilson back gives quarterback Dak Prescott his top four receivers which will aid in him returning to the level he’s accustomed to playing at after struggling for several weeks. This is bad news for the Giants secondary after they had several players added to the Reserve/COVID list this week.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Noah Brown have all contracted COVID since late August. Wilson’s four-day return is the fastest of the group and for any Cowboys player this season.