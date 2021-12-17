ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' activate WR4 Cedrick Wilson from COVID reserve list ahead of Giants game

By Matthew Lenix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfrhW_0dQBTLAN00

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a two-game win streak into MetLife Stadium on Sunday as they take on the New York Giants with a possibility of clinching a playoff spot with some help.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday which put in question if he was going to be available for this division showdown. However, after two negative tests, he will make his return against the Giants.

Getting Wilson back gives quarterback Dak Prescott his top four receivers which will aid in him returning to the level he’s accustomed to playing at after struggling for several weeks. This is bad news for the Giants secondary after they had several players added to the Reserve/COVID list this week.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Noah Brown have all contracted COVID since late August. Wilson’s four-day return is the fastest of the group and for any Cowboys player this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys playoff picture: The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East a number of ways in Week 16

There are officially three weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and what a ride it has been. Week to week there have been different teams who showed up and shocked the world by taking down would-be contenders. Things may seem a little bit predictable with less than a month to go until the playoffs, but we are so often reminded that the NFL is a land of parity and a place where anything can happen.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Make Roster Decision On LB Jaylon Smith

The New York Giants are adding a former Cowboys star to their linebacking core. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that the G-Men are bringing LB Jaylon Smith up full-time from the practice squad. “The #Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster,” RapSheet tweeted. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
FanSided

Cowboys clinching NFC East on Tuesday was always incredibly unlikely

While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys lose key coaching staff member to positive COVID-19 test

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that they would be without a key member of their coaching staff due to a positive COVID-19 test. Special teams assistant coach Matt Daniels will be away from the team after entering the COVID-19 protocols. Cowboys coaching staff battles COVID-19 “Cowboys special teams coordinator...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Covid#American Football#The New York Giants#Dallascowboys#Wr#Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys are big favorites over Washington

There are only two double-digit favorites in the NFL ahead of Week 16: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their game against the Carolina Panthers. The other is the Dallas Cowboys, who opened as 10.5-point favorites over the Washington Football Team, according to Tipico Sportsbook. These longtime rivals met just two...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy