Legendary BMI Composer David Newman Talks Working on “West Side Story”

Finally, everyone can stop complaining about ”I Feel Pretty.” Stephen Sondheim has said his lyrics made him ”cringe” (example: ”I feel pretty/Oh, so pretty/I feel pretty and witty and bright/And I pity/Any girl who isn’t me tonight”); librettist Arthur Laurents thought it never belonged in the show. In the new Broadway revival of West Side Story, it’s called ”Siento Hermosa,” as translated by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony-winning composer-lyricist-creator of Broadway’s hit In the Heights: ”Hoy me siento tan preciosa/Tan graciosa que puedo volar/Y no hay diosa/En el mundo que me va alcanzar.” It’s rendered irresistibly by Argentine ingénue Josefina Scaglione — this production’s enchanting Maria — and her sassy backup singers (Jennifer Sanchez, Danielle Polanco, Kat Nejat). So much so that it becomes more than a mere throwaway song for a simpering love-struck teen, more than just an upbeat start to Act 2 to distract the audience after Act 1’s deadly finale. Now it’s a revealing character song, a cheeky girl-group number, and a giggly slumber-party scene rolled into one.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO