ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Reading the trend, Kabul's kids find color, kindness in library buses

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- When you think of Kabul, capital of war-torn Afghanistan, a mobile children's library is the last thing you might expect to see trundling the streets, but you could be wrong. Not one, but five colorful buses navigate Kabul, giving kids the chance to read, play and...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

'Kidney for sale', reads placard stuck on tree in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 9 (ANI): After the collapse of the previous Afghan government and the increasing financial crisis in the country under the Taliban regime, the people of the Islamic Emirate have been compelled to sell whatever is left to them from domestic objects to their body organs. A placard...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Science#Kabul#School Library#Literacy Rates#Xinhua#Taliban#The Ministry Of Education
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
dallassun.com

Afghanistan has been facing ISIS threat from Pakistan: Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 20 (ANI): Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on terrorism in his country, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday said that the landlocked country has been facing ISIS's threat from Pakistan. At the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Sunday, Imran Khan had said...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Al-Qaeda aims to benefit from Taliban victory in Afghanistan: Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 22 (ANI): Terrorist organizations consider the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a victory of radicalism, and Al-Qaeda aims to benefit from the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Wednesday. "The rise of the Taliban movement to power is viewed by other terrorist organizations as...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

US must unfreeze Afghanistan's assets: Acting foreign minister at OIC meet

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Motaqi said that the United States must unfreeze billions of dollars of Afghanistan as the country desperately needs cash. Speaking at the OIC's extraordinary session on Afghanistan, Amir Khan Motaqi said that weakening the government of Afghanistan will not...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

From Indian perspective, Vietnam is key partner for ASEAN, Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

New Delhi (India), December 17 (ANI): Asserting that India's Act East policy is a guiding partner and helped in the larger Indo-Pacific approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that from the Indian perspective, Vietnam is a key partner in both ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. Speaking at the celebrations...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy