E10 | Concord Country Cape | Planting for the Future

indianapublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin and Tommy discuss the use of I-joists and LVL ridge beams in order to carry...

video.indianapublicmedia.org

WTTW - Chicago PBS

E9 | Concord Country Cape | Focus on Framing

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Silva frame an exterior wall on the ground and raise it into place. Tom gives a personal history of framing tools. Kevin, Charlie Silva, and Heath Eastman talk about different types of recessed lighting, installation, and layout. Electrical panels are discussed. An old ridge beam is replaced with three LVLS sandwiched together in place to support the addition.
HOME & GARDEN
nhpbs.org

E11 | Concord Country Cape | Smaller is Better

The multi-angled roof is framed. Kevin O’Connor and Tom Silva install a new remote-controlled skylight. Richard Trethewey and Charlie Silva meet HVAC contractor James Bouchard to talk about the mini duct system. Kevin visits homeowner Megan's mother Fran in her shop where she's making a glass mosaic outdoor dining table. Tom and Charlie replace a portion of the wood gutters that have rotted.
CONCORD, NH
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Pennsylvania State
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

Forget Quiet Cruising: These Two New Yachts Embrace Speed and Performance Unapologetically

When most of the yachting sector is moving towards fuel-sipping, eco-friendly and decidedly slower yachts, two Italian builders continue towards their quests for speed and, with it, the cool factor. Tecnomar, which made its name for sleek, performance yachts, has launched a new version of its EVO120. Its top end of 21 knots (24.1 mph) is unusually fast for a yacht its size, and the sleek, aerodynamic look of the superstructure fits the fast hull. The boat is powered by twin 12V2000 MTU diesels. It does have a slower, long-range side: At 10 knots, it has a range of 1,600 nautical...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Land Line Media

Fuel tax rate changes in effect Jan. 1

States from coast to coast are ringing in the new year with changes in fuel tax rates. About a dozen states applied changes over the past year ranging from a 6.8-cent-per-gallon increase for diesel in Virginia to a 4.5-cent rate drop for diesel in Connecticut. The biggest change was implemented...
TRAFFIC
ruralintelligence.com

Hudson Cape

Offering plenty of room for entertaining, this updated Cape in Hudson has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an office room. There is a spacious portion of the basement that's finished with a bar area and a stamped concrete patio. The property also includes an in-ground, saltwater pool and hot tub. It's close to Hudson's shops and restaurants. Listed at $525,000 by Keller Williams Hudson Valley Realty.
KINGSTON, NY
nhpbs.org

E12 | Concord Country Cape | Toasty Cars

Tom and Charlie Silva try out a new material for all the exterior trim. The Window Woman Alison Hardy is restoring windows on a historic school renovation in Dracut, MA. Kevin O'Connor visits her at her shop. The garage gets radiant floor heating. Richard Trethewey follows the process. Mark McCullough and his crew pour and finish the concrete. The homeowners install tile in the basement bathroom.
CARS

