Court reinstates mandate-or-testing rule for large employers, OSHA sheds light on enforcement timeline

By Ty West
 5 days ago

Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
Lawmakers urge Congress to pass more Covid-19 small business relief

More than 60 lawmakers from both parties are asking Congressional leaders to quickly pass an additional round of Covid-19 relief for small businesses. The lawmakers, which include Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J, along with the lead sponsors of the bipartisan small business grant bills GYMs Act, RRF Replenishment Act, and the Save Hotel Jobs Act, are asking Congress to fully fund all requests made to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, as well as set up grant programs for the fitness, live events and travel industries.
Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
US Supreme Court gets request to block vax mandate for large employers

The nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for large companies is getting some pushback. The US Supreme Court has received requests to consider blocking the mandate. Last week, a 6th circuit court of appeals ruling reversed a decision by a federal judge that paused the mandate. Businesses, religious groups, and Republican-led...
Why OSHA Will Start Fining Workplaces Up to $13,653 in the New Year

The Fifth Circuit Court shot down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard back in November, and many people thought it was never to return. But, the Sixth Circuit court brought it back last Friday, and OSHA declared it would begin enforcement on January 10, 2022. Any...
US court reinstates Covid vaccine mandate for large US businesses

A federal appeals court has reinstated a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large US businesses. The mandate will require workers at private companies with more than 100 employees to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or be tested weekly. It had been blocked by a court ruling last month, with critics citing "grave...
