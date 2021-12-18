Court reinstates mandate-or-testing rule for large employers, OSHA sheds light on enforcement timeline

More than 60 lawmakers from both parties are asking Congressional leaders to quickly pass an additional round of Covid-19 relief for small businesses. The lawmakers, which include Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J, along with the lead sponsors of the bipartisan small business grant bills GYMs Act, RRF Replenishment Act, and the Save Hotel Jobs Act, are asking Congress to fully fund all requests made to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, as well as set up grant programs for the fitness, live events and travel industries.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO