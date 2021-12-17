Justin Jackson leads Chargers in rushing with 86 yards

Frustrating is an apropos word to summarize the first week of fantasy football playoffs. It’s been hard to field a customary lineup with injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks knocking out numerous big names. As a result, several ancillary players produced Top 12 fantasy finishes at each position. My picks rose above the carnage last week – Gabe Davis and DeVante Parker finished as WR3 and WR13, respectively. My “famine” selections also befell with Michael Pittman and Donovan Peoples-Jones registering subpar performances. Pittman only recorded a single catch before being ejected in the third quarter of the game. Michael Carter, who didn’t get the expected volume, was my only miss. As the fluidity and chaos surrounding player availability ensue, let’s see if I can help some people snag a championship berth.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO