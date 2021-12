It is starting to come out that some people in the NHL are unhappy with the COVID protocols they are having to live under. Even though those protocols are not as strict as they were last year, they are still strict and can be trying on anyone. However, NHL players, coaches, executives, as well as anyone associated with the league are a part of society overall and because of the nature of their work, they are going to have to have increased protocols on them. The difference between the NHL and NBA is the NHL is testing asymptomatic players which allows them to have a clearer picture of their COVID situation and make more informed decisions.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO