We aren’t technically at the mid-point of the season but the extended Christmas break gives us the perfect opportunity to hand out some report cards!. Now, to preface, not all players are being graded on the same assignment. I mean, it wouldn’t be fair to grade Ryan McLeod at the same standard as Connor McDavid, so my goal here when handing out grades is to take into consideration what the expectation is for a given player. We aren’t doing a bell curve here.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO