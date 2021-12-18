ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Syracuse Men's And Women's Lacrosse's 2022 Team Captains

Syracuse men's and women's lacrosse have both announced their team captains for the 2022 season. Each program has undergone significant change in leadership. Gary Gait, who was the women's head coach for the previous 14 years, has replaced John Desko as head coach of the men's program. Desko retired during the offseason. Kayla Treanor took Gait's spot as the head coach of the women's program.

Here are the 2022 captains.

SYRACUSE MEN'S LACROSSE

Midfield Brendan Curry: The second three time captain in team history, Curry is a three time All American with 95 career points.

Midfield Tucker Dordevic: He has started 33 straight games and has 65 career points.

Attack Owen Seebold: He has spent time as an attackman and midfielder. Averaged three and a half points per game in the first four starts of his career at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Defense/LSM Brett Kennedy: A two time All American, Kennedy has caused 43 turnovers and has 141 ground balls during his career.

SYRACUSE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Attack Emily Hawryschuk: Coming off of a season ending injury suffered after the season opener last season, Hawryschuk is one of the best players in the sport. She is fifth all-time in program history with 254 points and is a two time All American.

Attack Megan Carney: Carney also suffered a season ending injury in 2021. She was injured late in the season and was top 10 in the nation in points and goals at the time.

Defense Sarah Cooper: An All American last season, Cooper was second in the ACC in ground balls per game at 2.29. She caused 33 turnovers and set a career high with 48 ground balls.

Attack Meaghan Tyrrell: Tyrrell finished the 2021 season third in points, seventh in goals and 10th in assists. She was an All American last year was became just the fourth player in program history to record 100 points in a single season.

