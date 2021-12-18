ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rejection of Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Deal Could Tee Up SCOTUS Review of Liability Releases

By Avalon Zoppo
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 settlement shielding the Sackler family from liability. Judge Colleen MacMahon said bankruptcy judges didn't have power to grant non-debtor releases. Ruling could stir other judges weighing liability releases...

In an eagerly anticipated decision, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York recently vacated the Purdue Pharma confirmation order. The court ruled that the shareholder releases that formed the basis of a settlement that led to the debtor’s plan of reorganization exceeded the scope of the bankruptcy court’s statutory authority by releasing direct causes of action owned by nonconsenting creditors against non-debtors.
