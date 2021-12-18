ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State police crack down on impaired driving

By Michael Goot
Post-Star
 5 days ago

State police have begun a crackdown on impaired and reckless that will continue through the holiday season. In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will be...

poststar.com

WCIA

Impaired driving enforcement to be increased ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – With Christmas approaching, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are gearing up to enforce impaired driving laws as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The Decatur Police Department will be one of those participating agencies. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have […]
DECATUR, IL
fayettevillenc.gov

“Booze It and Loose It” Driving While Impaired Checkpoint

Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: Sgt. J. Glass, Public Information Officer. All suspects, and persons charged with a crime, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Persons of interest are believed to have information relating to a case, and have not been charged unless stated otherwise. “Booze It...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
advantagenews.com

December is National Impaired Driving Safety Month

Traffic deaths in the U.S. reached a 15-year-high this year and advocates say the trend is moving in the wrong direction. More than 20,000 people died in crashes during the first six months of 2021, a nearly 20% rise from the year prior. According to Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, impaired driving plays a big role in many of those incidents.
TRAFFIC
KISS 106

Evansville Police to Increase Impaired Driving Patrols Beginning December 15th

I imagine over the next couple of weeks, your calendar likely includes a handful of get-togethers with family and friends as you come together to celebrate both Christmas and the new year. I'll go ahead and assume most, if not all of those get-togethers, will feature a variety of different alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy. I'll admit that I plan to knock back a few beers or mixed drinks at the various family gatherings I'll be attending over the holidays. And there's nothing wrong with that unless you plan on getting behind the wheel and driving home when you're done. That's when what was a fun night enjoying the company of your friends and/or family could turn into something more serious, and definitely no fun. While I'd like to think most of us will have a plan in place to get home safely once the parties are over, I know there will be people on the roads that thought they'd "be fine" to drive home. Fortunately, the Evansville Police Department will also be on the roads over the holiday season to get those who think they're "fine" off of them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wktn.com

219 People Cited for Impaired Driving during 6-State Trooper Project

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on impaired driving enforcement. During the project, 219 people in Ohio were cited for impaired driving. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police,...
COLUMBUS, OH
royalexaminer.com

How to prevent impaired driving over the holidays

The number of impaired driving collisions dramatically increases over the holiday season. Here are a few tips to make sure neither you nor the people you care about get behind the wheel while under the influence. Attending a party. If you’re attending a holiday shindig, make sure to choose someone...
CARS
nny360.com

State police, local agencies ramp up patrols looking for impaired drivers during holiday season

WATERTOWN — North country law enforcement officers are cracking down on impaired and reckless driving by ramping up patrols over the holiday season. State police, along with local and county agencies, are participating in a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative that runs from Friday until Jan. 1. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during the campaign.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Drivers encouraged to avoid impaired driving

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In honor of Impaired Driving Prevention Month AAA is encouraging drivers to be extra cautious this holiday season. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day. In 2019, 10,142 people lost their lives due to drunk driving. Another […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kanecountyconnects.com

Jingle All The Way: Local Police Cracking Down on Drunken Driving This Holiday Season — Starting Dec. 17

With holiday festivities rapidly approaching, the Algonquin Police Department and law enforcers throughout Kane County announced that they will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal...
ALGONQUIN, IL
KREM2

Spokane police crack down on holiday shoplifters through strategized enforcement plan

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the holidays approach, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) has been conducting a series of anti-shoplifting enforcement specials. This emphasis from SPD is meant to curb rising thefts at malls and stores. According to a press release from SPD, this emphasis is necessary, as shoplifting and other forms of theft can be overwhelming during the holiday season.
SPOKANE, WA
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Lieutenant Arrested in The Bronx for Driving With Impaired Ability

An off-duty, New York City Police Department employee was arrested and charged in the 45th precinct in the early hours of Saturday morning, Dec. 11. Edwin Jerez, a 37-year-old male NYPD lieutenant was charged with driving while his ability to drive was impaired (DWAI). The 45th precinct serves a portion of the northeastern section of the Bronx, encompassing Co-op City and City Island.
BRONX, NY
ksgf.com

Springfield Police Try To Crack Down On Loud Vehicles

Noisy vehicles are causing problems all over Springfield, especially downtown. Springfield Police are finding it difficult to enforce the ordinance, because of high priority calls and a staff shortage. KY3 says the department began patrolling the streets in May to help curb the issue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sdsheriff.gov

Crime Lab Impaired Driving Grant

December is National Drunk and Driving Prevention Month. With more people on the roads traveling to holiday festivities and vacations, there is a higher risk for impaired driving crashes. Driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime, yet one person is killed in a DUI crash...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

