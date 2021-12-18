State police crack down on impaired driving

I imagine over the next couple of weeks, your calendar likely includes a handful of get-togethers with family and friends as you come together to celebrate both Christmas and the new year. I'll go ahead and assume most, if not all of those get-togethers, will feature a variety of different alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy. I'll admit that I plan to knock back a few beers or mixed drinks at the various family gatherings I'll be attending over the holidays. And there's nothing wrong with that unless you plan on getting behind the wheel and driving home when you're done. That's when what was a fun night enjoying the company of your friends and/or family could turn into something more serious, and definitely no fun. While I'd like to think most of us will have a plan in place to get home safely once the parties are over, I know there will be people on the roads that thought they'd "be fine" to drive home. Fortunately, the Evansville Police Department will also be on the roads over the holiday season to get those who think they're "fine" off of them.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO