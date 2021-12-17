ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Beetle’ No Longer An HBO Max Exclusive, Will Hit Theaters In August 2023

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Warner Bros. announced that both Batgirl and Blue Beetle films would be relegated to HBO Max exclusive releases, they took a little bit of heat. Why would these teenage takes, one featuring a rare instance of a Mexican-American superhero, not be on the big screen?...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

