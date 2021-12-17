ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Finding Reason: God Can Move Us in Unexpected Ways This Christmas

By Jeff Adams
Nisqually Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResting is not a strength of mine. As a lifelong weight-lifter and exerciser, I do pay attention to my body when it calls for rest. I realize strength gains happen while resting. So, yes, I rest my muscles when they need it but when it comes to other kinds of rest,...

www.yelmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
luthersem.edu

In Grief or Joy, God Is With Us

Recently, Jim Limburg, a dear colleague and professor emeritus of Old Testament at Luther Seminary, passed away. Those in our community who knew Professor Limburg have been mourning this loss. Rolf Jacobson, Luther Seminary professor of Old Testament, was Jim’s godson. Rolf wrote recently of Jim’s influence: “Jim was a magnificent teacher, gifted writer and preacher, a faithful follower of Jesus, and a formidable scholar.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Elf#Christmas Story#A Christmas Carol#The Gospel Of Mark#Sabbath#Hebrews 3
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon Trust in God during unexpected challenges

In the book of Habakkuk, the Old Testament prophet was struggling with what God was allowing to happen. In Habakkuk 1:2, he asked the age-old question why, and then the prophet asked, “How long, O Lord, must I call for help and you will not hear?”. Then in Chapter...
RELIGION
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Christmas means that God is with us

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I decided to attend graduate school before moving to Kentucky for theological study. My college friends and I bade farewell in December, and in January I moved to Auburn University—my home for the next 18 months. Though on a campus of 25,000 students, I didn’t know a soul […]
ALABASTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
waltonsun.com

ENGAGING THE DIVINE: Christmas acknowledges that God walked among us

That is the day of maximum anticipation for Christmas. But out in the world and culture of the 21st century, anticipation started long before that. Even before Halloween, we were beginning to see shelves stacked with Christmas cards, decorations, candies, and gifts. Countless catalogues deluged our mailboxes. Ads for Christmas...
CHRISTMAS, FL
freeweekly.com

‘God bless us, every one!’: ‘Christmas Carol’ brings magic back to TheatreSquared

When TheatreSquared carries on its tradition of presenting the Amy Herzberg- and Robert Ford-penned adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” this year, the show will launch in a different world than it did in 2020: Northwest Arkansas is recording fewer covid-19 cases today than it did a year ago, allowing T2 to produce the show for live audiences, versus the streaming performances of the last holiday season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/A work in us that only God can do

This time of year we are pointed to the birth of Christ. We can become so familiar with the story that we are not as moved by the wonder of it. These two passages in Isaiah can help with that. The first passage reminds us how terrible the bondage of sin is, the second how amazing the grace of God is.
RELIGION
WKRG

Faith Time: Immanuel God with us

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — We are just 6 days away from Christmas, one of the most important Christian holidays. It celebrates the birth of Jesus and for Christians, it shows God in the world among us. Administrative Pastor Kevin Mills with Loxley Church of God joins us, what does Immanuel mean?
LOXLEY, AL
Nisqually Valley News

From the Hills: A 2021 Christmas Letter From Jesus

If you want to give me a present this year for my birthday, here is my wish list:. Reread the story of my miraculous birth. Luke did such a great job writing about it. (Luke 1:5 – 2:20) I never get tired of hearing the words of this dear friend spoken aloud.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy