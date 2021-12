The Supreme Court will allow Texas’s Heartbeat Act to stay in effect, but it will allow abortion providers to sue Texas over the law. The Texas law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically occurs at around six weeks. Rather than enforcing the law through the state, the law allowed private individuals to sue those who perform or aid in the performance of abortions seeking $10,000. This framework initially prevented abortion providers from suing Texas over the law’s constitutionality.

