WVU student dies off campus, University confirms

By Duncan Slade
Daily Athenaeum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia University student died off campus on Friday, Executive Director of Communications April Kaull confirmed to The Daily Athenaeum in an email. Kaull said...

www.thedaonline.com

news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#The Daily Athenaeum
theadvocate.com

Southern University graduates 450 students

Nearly 450 students graduated Friday from Southern University and A&M College during Fall Commencement. Speaker Irving Matthews, 74, recalled growing up in Lake Charles during Jim Crow times with lynching, “colored only” water fountains, and lack of the right to vote. He said college education was his ticket...
COLLEGES
Fox News

Boston University student newspaper editorial argues 'outright abolishing' campus police might improve safety

A Boston University student newspaper editorial board is arguing that "outright abolishing" the campus police department might "improve student safety." In an editorial published on Wednesday by the Boston University student newspaper, The Daily Free Press, the editors said that their campus has a "safety issue," and one way to fix it could be defunding or "outright abolishing" the campus police and replacing it with other "new services."
COLLEGES
cbslocal.com

4 WVU Students Referred To Office Of Student Conduct For False Online Posts

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Four students could be expelled from West Virginia University for anonymous online posts that violated the university’s zero-tolerance policy for behaviors inciting fear or fear concerning campus safety. The four students were identified after four different posts on an anonymous online platform led to a...
MORGANTOWN, PA
Metro News

WVU releases COVID-19 return to campus plan for spring semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has set its COVID-19 campus health and safety protocols for the second semester, which is set to begin Jan. 10. The most notable change in policy will be in testing, where unvaxxed people had previously been required to undergo random surveillance testing. This will not be the case in the spring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Universities Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Students, Staff In The Spring

WORCESTER (CBS) — The nine colleges that make up the Massachusetts State University system will require COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff this spring. In a joint statement, the colleges said everyone on campus will need to get a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible. The campuses in the state university system are Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students & Staff To Get Booster Shots “With the continuing transmission of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the safety of our campus communities remains at the forefront of our planning as we prepare to return to in-person learning and campus life for the spring 2021,” Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts James Birge said in a statement. The colleges will also continue to mandate face masks and COVID testing, and offer online and hybrid options for students.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
WLWT 5

Fraternity charter pulled after University of Kentucky death

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky said it has found no criminal wrongdoing directly related to the death of a fraternity member in October but has found illegal activity involving identification cards as well as violations of university policy. Based on two university investigations, the National FarmHouse Chapter...
COLLEGES
NBC Bay Area

CSU Students, Employees Will Need COVID-19 Booster on Campus for Spring 2022

California State University will require all faculty, staff and students systemwide to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine booster in order to access campus facilities in person for the spring 2022 term, according to a news release Wednesday. Booster shots must be received by Feb. 28 or six months after...
COLLEGES

