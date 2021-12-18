LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed ahead of USDA data; cattle close lower

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after five days of higher trade, stepping back from three-week highs, though support remains as global supplies remain in question. * The most-active CBOT wheat contract reached $8.20-1/2 overnight, its highest since Dec. 3. * U.S. exporters sold 425,400 tonnes of wheat the week ended Dec. 16, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, down 35% from the week prior but up 11% from the previous four-week average, and within trade estimates, ranging from 200,000 to 575,000 tonnes. * Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 4-3/4 cents at $8.09-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last fell 2 cents to $8.51-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat gained 3/4 cents to $10.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn trade was quiet overnight after climbing to nearly six-month highs on Wednesday on concerns of dryness in South America. * The most-active CBOT corn futures contract climbed to $6.06-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since July 1. * U.S. exporters sold 982,900 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 16, according to the USDA, down 50% from the week prior and 29% lower than the previous four-week average, but within trade estimates, ranging from 725,000 to 1.45 million tonnes. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/4 cent at $6.02-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans stepped back from four-month highs, brought on by dry conditions across parts of South America that could limit soy production in the region. * The most-active CBOT soybean contract reached $13.40-1/2 a bushel overnight, its highest since August 19. * U.S. exporters sold 811,500 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 16 - a marketing-year low, according to the USDA. Sales were down 38% from the week prior and 42% lower than the previous four-week average, on the lower side of the trade estimates, ranging from 700,000 to 1.85 million tonnes. * U.S. grain handler CGB Enterprises Inc and farmer cooperative Minnesota Soybean Processors are building a soy processing plant in North Dakota, the second new crushing facility announced in the state this year. * January soybeans last traded 5-1/2 cents lower at $13.23-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

