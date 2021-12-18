ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed ahead of USDA data; cattle close lower

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Friday, with the front February contract gaining against deferred months as traders squared positions ahead of a quarterly U.S. government hog report due next week, traders said. Most-active February hog futures settled up 0.450 cent...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grains little changed amid South American weather uncertainty

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday, amid uncertainties related to the impact of dry weather in South America on future crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was slightly down 0.1% at $13.14 per...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures extend rally on South American weather woes

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures extended a rally to new multi-month peaks on Wednesday as dry weather in some South American growing belts stoked supply concerns. Wheat futures rose for a fifth straight session, tracking corn and soy while also drawing support...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grains rise on production concerns over dry South American weather

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat extended gains on Thursday as dry weather in South America is expected to hit production. Crop stress encompasses about one-third of soybeans and corn in southern Brazil, and less than 10% of Argentina's corn and soy, according to Commodity Weather Group.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina to export $37.49 billion in agro-industrial products in 2022 -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's agro-industrial exports are expected to reach $37.49 billion next year, $1.52 billion more than was estimated in November, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Wednesday. The projected 2022 price increases for products such as soymeal livestock feed, wheat and corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 4-6 cents, corn even to down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after five days of higher trade, stepping back from three-week highs, though support remains as global supplies remain in question. * The most-active CBOT wheat contract reached $8.20-1/2 overnight, its highest since Dec. 3. * U.S. exporters sold 425,400 tonnes of wheat the week ended Dec. 16, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, down 35% from the week prior but up 11% from the previous four-week average, and within trade estimates, ranging from 200,000 to 575,000 tonnes. * Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 4-3/4 cents at $8.09-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last fell 2 cents to $8.51-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat gained 3/4 cents to $10.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn trade was quiet overnight after climbing to nearly six-month highs on Wednesday on concerns of dryness in South America. * The most-active CBOT corn futures contract climbed to $6.06-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since July 1. * U.S. exporters sold 982,900 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 16, according to the USDA, down 50% from the week prior and 29% lower than the previous four-week average, but within trade estimates, ranging from 725,000 to 1.45 million tonnes. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/4 cent at $6.02-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans stepped back from four-month highs, brought on by dry conditions across parts of South America that could limit soy production in the region. * The most-active CBOT soybean contract reached $13.40-1/2 a bushel overnight, its highest since August 19. * U.S. exporters sold 811,500 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 16 - a marketing-year low, according to the USDA. Sales were down 38% from the week prior and 42% lower than the previous four-week average, on the lower side of the trade estimates, ranging from 700,000 to 1.85 million tonnes. * U.S. grain handler CGB Enterprises Inc and farmer cooperative Minnesota Soybean Processors are building a soy processing plant in North Dakota, the second new crushing facility announced in the state this year. * January soybeans last traded 5-1/2 cents lower at $13.23-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures consolidate after reaching multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pulled back on Thursday after rising to a four-month high on concerns that unfavorable dryness could trim production in crop-growing areas of South America, analysts said. Corn futures remained close to a nearly six-month high reached on Wednesday amid...
AGRICULTURE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

USDA surveying cattle operations

Little Rock, AR – In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey about 41,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. “This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MarketWatch

Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
TRAFFIC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog, cattle futures higher heading into midweek

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were higher ahead of widespread direct business. February live cattle closed $.95 higher at $136.92 and April live cattle closed $1.17 higher at $141.35. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 higher at $160.85 and March feeder cattle closed $1.32 higher at $161.82.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

2021: A game-changer for farmers and ranchers

What a difference a year makes. The story of 2021 is certainly a lot different than a year ago. In 2020, our website traffic skyrocketed through the coronavirus pandemic. This year, traffic to Agriculture.com is holding strong and now averages 700,000 unique visitors each month. Every day, our staff’s mission...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Farmers are preparing for supply chain issues in 2022

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Our basis continues to be strong, so we are selling and hauling a lot of corn out of our bins this week. We are also concentrating on our insecticide, pesticide, and fungicide plans for 2022. Our goal is to get as much product in-house as soon as possible to avoid any supply chain issues.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. winter wheat futures rise on global demand, U.S. crop woes

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose on Monday on global demand and concerns about poor crop weather in America's Plains region, while concerns about unfavorable dryness in parts of South America helped lift U.S. soy futures, analysts said. Traders focused on weather conditions after crop observers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn edge up as weather concerns linger

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged up on Tuesday, with soybeans rising for a sixth straight day over concerns that dry weather in South America would affect output. Meanwhile, wheat was trading slightly down. Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week the central farm belt is set...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU soft wheat exports reach 13.36 mln T, French data incomplete

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in 2021/22 have reached 13.36 million tonnes by Dec. 19, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission, which said that figures for France were incomplete. The Commission has been retrieving missing data for France after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans extend gains as dry weather outlook lends support

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Monday, rising for a fifth consecutive session, as a dry South American weather outlook lends support. The Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week that Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains. This comes after it warned recently about the impact of expected dry weather on soybean and corn production.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India halts futures trade in key farm commodities to calm inflation

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's market regulator called a halt to futures trading in key farm commodities on Monday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a key producer of wheat and rice, struggles to tame food inflation. The year-long suspension, India's most dramatic move since it...
BUSINESS
wisfarmer.com

Fewer animals, lower prices put pressure on cattle futures

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)...
AGRICULTURE

