Although the South still deals with issues when it comes to racism, the current times are nothing like how things were during the Pre-Civil War Era. Unfortunately a monument called Aunt Fanny’s Cabin from that time period still stands in Smyrna, Georgia, which operated as a restaurant with extremely racist imagery until closing in 1992. Now, a task force of community leaders is seeking to have it permanently demolished in order to rid the area of an era we’d all rather not reminisce on.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO