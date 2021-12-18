ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices post weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Dec 18): Oil prices fell on Friday and were also down on the week as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new restrictions may hit fuel demand. "There are concerns about Covid that won't go away, and the perception that could weigh on...

Asian shares gain, US dollar slips as Omicron Covid-19 fears recede

HONG KONG (Dec 23): A global share rally continued in Asian trading on Thursday and the safe haven US dollar slid as markets welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust US economic data. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.57% and MSCI's...
Oil prices settle higher, but market wary of Omicron

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled more than 3% higher on Tuesday, reboundingon renewed risk appetite the day after a sharp fall, but investors remained cautious as the Omicron coronavirus variant cut holiday travel plans, dimming the near-term fuel demand outlook. "This is a pragmatic market that wants to...
Oil prices steady as Omicron caution lingers

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as fears of tight supply were offset by COVID-19 concerns after Singapore suspended quarantine-free travel and Australia renewed its vaccination push due to a surge in Omicron variant cases. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unchanged at $71.12 a barrel...
Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
API data show U.S. crude-oil inventories down 3.7 million barrels last week: sources

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, reported Tuesday that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 3.67 million barrels last week, according to sources, while gasoline supplies rose by 3.7 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 849,000 barrels. Crude supplies in Cushing, Okla., the New York Mercantile Exchange delivery hub, were seen up 1.3 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for crude inventories to show a fall of 3.9 million barrels, while gasoline stocks are expected to rise 600,000 barrels and distillate supplies are forecast to rise 1.6 million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded at $71.35 a barrel in electronic trade after settling Tuesday at $71.12.
Crude oil price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new week

Crude oil price has been within a horizontal channel for two weeks. Analysts have maintained differing outlooks on the impact of Omicron on global oil demand. Heightened volatility is expected in the new week. Crude oil price ended the past week in the red. Heightened volatility will likely continue in...
Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
AAA: Gas prices keep dropping as Omicron pressures oil prices lower

Tennessee gas prices are still falling as 2.5 million Tennesseans prepare to set out on a holiday road trip, according to AAA. Tennessee gas price average declined three cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.00 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high – set back in October. Tennessee moves up to 9th least expensive market in nation.
Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears

LONDON (Reuters) – Stocks fell and oil prices slid more than 3% on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and U.S. growth prospects dimmed after a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill suffered a potentially fatal blow. The spread of the Omicron variant saw the...
Equities, oil prices sink as Omicron makes waves

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year. Beijing lightened the mood a little by cutting one-year loan rates for the frost time...
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Crude oil prices took a dive on Monday morning with WTI crashing 6% on the day as fresh Omicron fears spooked the market. At 11:32 a.m. EDT, WTI crude was trading at $66.44, down $4.42 (-6.24%) on the day, with Brent crude trading at $69.69, down $3.83 (5.21%) per barrel as traders fear the demand destruction that could result from fresh lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Omicron driving oil prices this week; crude down 5 percent in Monday trading

The economic impact from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and geopolitical tensions over Ukraine could drive the price of oil this week, analysts said. Oil was down 5 percent in morning trading, falling below $68 a barrel, on top of the 1 percent oil lost last week. Oil was flirting with $83 per barrel in early November.
